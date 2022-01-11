vArmour Appoints Corey Williams as SVP Marketing

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour, the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software, today announced the appointment of Corey Williams as SVP of Marketing. As the company continues to experience rapid growth, it is tapping Williams to lead marketing worldwide. His leadership will drive market awareness and adoption of Application Relationship Management which leverages the power of relationships to optimize enterprise resiliency and security. Williams will report directly to CEO Tim Eades.



Williams comes to vArmour as a security industry veteran having managed, marketed and sold security, SaaS, and IT middleware for the past 25 years. Most recently, Corey led Identity Security marketing for Cyberark (CYBR), was VP of Marketing for Idaptive – an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) company spun out of Centrify and later acquired by Cyberark – and was a product and marketing executive for Centrify, helping grow revenue and customer adoption by over 1,000% before being acquired by ThomaBravo. In his role, Williams will focus on driving global awareness and directing messaging, demand generation, and field marketing.

“Identity is a key element to understanding relationships in the enterprise, and Corey knows that space at an incredibly deep level,” said Tim Eades, CEO at vArmour. “His substantial leadership and knowledge of the security industry will be invaluable as vArmour continues to invest in solving one of the most complex problems in the business world today — securing the relationships between applications, users, and environments.”

As businesses face unparalleled breach and ransomware incidents, vArmour is enabling businesses to unravel the complexities of the modern enterprise through discovering, observing, and controlling the relationships within their hybrid cloud infrastructure. Understanding and managing relationships has become essential to achieve cyber resiliency and security.

“vArmour is tackling a formidable problem in a major market in an exciting and disruptive way,” said Corey Williams, SVP marketing at vArmour. “When I recognized how the network effect of relationships has transformed everything from social networks to software performance, I was excited about the potential impact Application Relationship Management would have on cybersecurity. Upon the realization that the team at vArmour had the vision, expertise, and technology to transform how we ensure security and resiliency for organizations, I knew it was an opportunity I had to be a part of.”

