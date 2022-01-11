Disposable Thermometer Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global disposable thermometer market size is poised to grow exponentially during the forecast timeline as the prevalence of infectious diseases is growing at an alarming rate. The risk of contracting an infection through unhygienic medical equipment is high and people are becoming aware of the importance of maintaining personal and environmental hygiene. The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed the production of disposable thermometers to avoid the risk of cross contamination and reinfection. Below mentioned is a region-wise view of the trends expanding the industry size:

North America (regional valuation predicted to go past $143 million)

U.S. market share grows significantly:

The U.S. is anticipated to hold a share worth $130.3 million in the North America disposable thermometer market by 2027. The cases of infectious diseases are rising at a worrying rate, with fever being the primary symptom in most ailments. In 2020, as per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 3.7 million people were diagnosed with parasitic diseases in the country. As the main symptom in these ailments is high fever, the demand for disposable thermometers is likely to witness a notable increase.

Axilla thermometers highly used by healthcare professionals:

The axilla target area occupied 26.4% share of the regional market in 2020. The thermometer will be used to accurately measure the body temperature level by placing it in the axilla region. Additionally, using an axilla thermometer reduces the risk of contracting infections and is more convenient to use, thereby driving its demand among patients.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation may exceed $80.9 million)

Strip thermometers witness high adoption:

The regional market size from strip disposable thermometers will record 9.9% CAGR over 2021-2027. The device is effective in showing the slightest change in the temperature level by depicting different colors, which makes it easier for end-users to keep a track of the changes.

Plastic strip thermometer is majorly used for home and medical applications. It has numerous benefits, such as easy to read, cost-effective, and reusable for single patient after proper sanitization, among others, making it a highly preferred product among patients.

Rectal region testing may increase disposable thermometer use:

The rectal target area captured 23.8% market share in 2020. Rectal thermometers may prevent patients from contracting Norovirus, Rotavirus, and C. difficile. In addition, the thermometers offer accurate temperature readings, which is why they will be highly used by healthcare professionals.

Diagnostic centers increase demand for disposable thermometers:

Diagnostic centers captured a share worth more than $8.8 million in the Asia Pacific disposable thermometer market in 2020. Diagnostic centers will use the medical equipment to detect an underlying condition based on primary signs and symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, and cold. It will help the patient get the required medication and fasten their recovery time. Disposable thermometers like TempaDot are being widely used for routine medical checkups, which will positively influence the market outlook.

Europe (regional valuation expected to surpass $110 million)

Geriatric population augments disposable thermometer production:

Europe is considered to have one of the largest elderly populations in the world, which increases the risk of being diagnosed with chronic contagious ailments as the individuals have a weak immunity system. According to the European Commission, in 2020, Europe reported 1.3 million deaths and 2.7 million new cases of cancer.

76% of the people who died were aged 65 years and above and 62% were new diagnoses. These factors will foster the adoption of disposable thermometers as they can identify the early symptoms of cancer, such as headache, fever, and cold.

Use of mercury thermometers gains traction:

The regional market size from disposable mercury thermometers is predicted to register 5.9% CAGR through 2027. Mercury thermometer can be used for all target areas, such as axilla, oral, armpit, and rectal. It has several advantages, including, good visibility, high sensitivity to temperature, and high thermal conductivity, which makes it easier for medical experts to record changes in readings. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the use of mercury thermometers to monitor the body temperature and the product will continue to find a robust use in the future.

Disposable thermometers highly used in homecare settings:

Homecare settings accounted for a share worth over $11.5 million in the industry in 2020. The birth rate in the region is growing at a good pace, wherein single-use thermometers will be highly used to monitor the temperature of newborns. According to Eurostat, in 2019, over 4 million babies were born, which will increase the adoption of disposable thermometers.

