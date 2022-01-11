Loan agreement with Nordic Investment Bank

English Estonian

On January 11th 2022, Enefit Green AS signed a term loan contract with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for the amount of 80 million euros. The term of the senior unsecured loan is 12 years. The purpose of the term loan is to support Enefit Green’s construction and development of wind parks in the Baltics.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.