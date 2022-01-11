Draper Esprit VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

11 January 2022

Issue of Equity

The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc (the “Company”) announces an allotment on 10 January 2022 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each (“Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 12 November 2021 (the “Offer”) as follows:

33,405,003 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 64.38p per Share.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 17 January 2022.

Included in the above were the following allotments to Directors/PDMRs:





Director / PDMR Shares

allotted Issue

price Hugh Aldous Director 26,143 61.2p Richard Marsh Director 326,797 61.2p Jean Brock Person closely associated with David Brock – Director 114,379 61.2p William Horlick PDMR 16,339 61.2p Benjamin Wilkinson PDMR 81,699 61.2p

Following this allotment, the Company has 178,409,407 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company.