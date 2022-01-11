Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
11 January 2022
Issue of Equity
The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc (the “Company”) announces an allotment on 10 January 2022 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each (“Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 12 November 2021 (the “Offer”) as follows:
33,405,003 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 64.38p per Share.
Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 17 January 2022.
Included in the above were the following allotments to Directors/PDMRs:
Director / PDMR
|Shares
allotted
|Issue
price
|Hugh Aldous
|Director
|26,143
|61.2p
|Richard Marsh
|Director
|326,797
|61.2p
|Jean Brock
|Person closely associated with David Brock – Director
|114,379
|61.2p
|William Horlick
|PDMR
|16,339
|61.2p
|Benjamin Wilkinson
|PDMR
|81,699
|61.2p
Following this allotment, the Company has 178,409,407 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company.