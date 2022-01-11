Outlook on the Smart Card Global Market to 2026 - New Mode of Information Security of Users Enabled by Blockchain Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Card Market (2021-2026) by Type, Interface, Functionality, Access control, Offering, Component, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Card Market is estimated to be USD 14.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.
Market Dynamics
Some of the factors driving the smart card market are surge demand for contactless payments amid covid 19 due to limited contact & social distancing and the advent of multifunction smart cards which made it convenient to access & store valuable data. The widespread application of smart cards in the retail, healthcare, hospitality, and government sector are mostly driving the global smart card.
New modes of users' information security enabled by blockchain will help banks and another ecosystem, thereby reducing instance cyber thefts. Technological advancements continuously happening in the smart card market propel market growth. Conversion of conventional debit and credit cards into smart cards has made payment and financial transactions easier and more convenient for users.
However, the high infrastructure cost is one of the major factors restraining market growth and security and data theft concerns. Also, this market can face challenges such as the rising proliferation of digital identity cards that make it possible to skip-based paper-based approaches for identification but still it's not easily available.
The Global Smart Card Market is segmented further based on Type, Interface, Functionality, Access control, Offering, Component, Vertical, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Thales Group, IDEMIA, Giesecke + Devrient GmBH, CPI Card Group, HID Global Corporation, Watchdata, Eastcompeace, ABCorp, CardLogix, American Express Company, Atos SE, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
