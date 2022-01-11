Zev Asch Speaks About Disruptive Thinking for Small Business Owners

Beverly Hills , Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zev Asch's mission and purpose are one and the same: to change the lives of business owners by helping them grow their companies and achieve a healthy work-life balance. The result, he notes, directly impacts employees as well, a win-win scenario for all.

How did your entrepreneurial journey begin?

Asch explains that in his early childhood, he lived in Tel Aviv, Israel where his father had a small grocery store. The store was literally surrounded, one block in every direction, by other grocery stores. Watching his father fight for survival, planted the seed of entrepreneurship for Zev that would sprout later on.

First, he bided his time in the corporate realm gaining experience growing multiple companies over a three-decades career while always staying focused on his goal to one day own his own business. In Jan 2012, after putting three kids through college, he resigned from a six-figure executive position, took a leap of faith and funded his business from his savings.

Zev Asch Small Business Consulting & Management

A coach or mentor is as essential in businesses as in sports, Asch says. He references a TED Talk given by Bill Gates in which Gates stresses the need for a coach, explaining that a coach can provide objective guidance entrepreneurs need in order to balance out their own biases and assumptions about themselves and their business.

Even owners of $70-million companies have their own coaches, he notes, stressing the importance of relying on experienced advice when faced with ongoing challenges of how to grow a business. Asch notes that this equally applies to both successful and struggling companies. With 20+ years in the medical industry, Asch has steep expertise in that realm, but notes how universal some experiences and lessons can be. As a result, he’s strategy was to be a generalist rather than be pigeon-holed to a specific industry.

Key takeaways from starting a company

As the COVID-19 pandemic took shape, throwing the business world into a worldwide recession, Asch predicted a tsunami of entrepreneurship. Asch notes, “similar to the 2008 recession, many workers who lost their jobs were going to be displaced by automation or consolidation. And many of them will decide to take control of their own future, rather than continue the corporate rat race.”

When he exited the corporate world, he remembers feeling confident he’d have a successful transition into entrepreneurship thanks to the strong networks he’d built along the way. Reality, on the side of entrepreneurship, turned out to be very different; no one was lining up to hire him and it has taken eighteen grueling months to get his business growing. Asch advises people not to quit a job until they’ve laid a solid foundation for the future. It’s not as easy as it looks, he cautions, particularly if you have to do everything on your own and you don’t have the backing of a company behind you.

On writing a marketing book

Asch says he didn't write his second book, How To Get The Most Out Of Marketing, as a lead magnet in order to make money by selling expensive courses. Rather, drawing on his years of experience with business owners, it shares hard-earned lessons for anyone who wishes to build, improve and grow a successful business. Asch’s book, written over three years, focuses on simple, yet overlooked steps, that most business owners skip in their pursuit of what he calls the latest marketing shiny objects.

Available in paperback, ebook and audiobook, Asch says How To Get The Most Out Of Marketing is a must-read for business owners who are seeking practical, no-nonsense advice on how to increase their sales and discover untapped opportunities. It was written as a short guide (100 pages) because, as Asch notes, “most small business owners I know, don’t have the time to read a 200-300 page book; they need practical actionable steps, not an overwhelming manuscript.”

To learn more or purchase Asch’s latest book, visit www.zevasch.com. To receive a promo code for a free audio version of the book (excluding Audible), email zev@zevasch.com.

