Founding members of Islamic Society of Toronto vote in favour of agreement with Metrolinx to bring a new larger mosque within the Islamic Religious Centre with significant community benefits to Thorncliffe Park, Flemington Park, and surrounding communities

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Islamic Society of Toronto (IST) is pleased to announce that an agreement with Metrolinx to convert an existing IST building, at 20 Overlea Boulevard in Thorncliffe Park, into a new Islamic Religious Centre with significant additional community benefits, has been approved by ninety per cent of IST’s current active founding members who voted at a special meeting which took place on January 9, 2022.



“We are absolutely thrilled at the outcome of the vote. For more than 10 years, IST has envisioned a larger mosque and community centre that would bring much needed improvements and services to the Thorncliffe Park, Flemington Park, and surrounding communities,” said IST Leadership.



The new centre will include larger and more extensive prayer spaces, new religious services and facilities, a mezzanine area that will provide bigger and better prayer spaces for women, as well as areas for educational and schooling programs.

The space will also offer a business centre for local, community-based organizations and businesses to relocate to and will offer new gymnasium facilities to play sports such as basketball, volleyball, and indoor cricket.



“We began fundraising in 2017 for a new location to meet the needs of our growing and vibrant community and are pleased that we are able to work with Metrolinx to further realize our vision for 20 Overlea. We’re excited to be a part of bringing this to Thorncliffe Park – more investment, a community hub, a business hub, a larger space for our mosque. This is a great opportunity for our entire community. We look forward to welcoming our members to the new facility when it opens.”



The plans for 20 Overlea Boulevard include: