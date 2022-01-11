Global Dental X-Ray Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental X-Ray Market Research Report by Product, Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dental X-Ray Market size was estimated at USD 598.81 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 651.87 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% reaching USD 1,015.29 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Dental X-Ray to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Analog and Digital.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Extraoral X-rays and Intraoral X-rays. The Extraoral X-rays is further studied across CBCT and Panoramic. The Intraoral X-rays is further studied across Bitewing, Occlusal, and Periapical.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Cosmetic, Forensic, and Medical.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental X-Ray Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental X-Ray Market, including Agfa-Gevaert Group, Air Techniques, Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Cefla s.c., Danaher Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., KaVo Dental GmbH, Konica Minolta, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,., Midmark Corporation, Planet DDS, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Ray Co., Ltd., Rayence Co., Ltd., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Technomac Medical Systems Private Limited, Varex Imaging Corporation, Vatech Co., Ltd., VATECH INDIA PVT. LTD, Vieworks Co., Ltd, and Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental X-Ray Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental X-Ray Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental X-Ray Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental X-Ray Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental X-Ray Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental X-Ray Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental X-Ray Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing penchant of consumers toward cosmetic dentistry
5.2.2. Rising occurrence of dental disorders such as dental caries and periodontal diseases worldwide
5.2.3. Growing dental practices and dental expenditure
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Extremely high cost of dental X-ray systems
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Ongoing application of artificial intelligence in dental imaging
5.4.2. Emerging technological advancements in dental X-ray
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Difficulty in managing high quantity of data
6. Dental X-Ray Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Analog
6.3. Digital
7. Dental X-Ray Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Extraoral X-rays
7.2.1. CBCT
7.2.2. Panoramic
7.3. Intraoral X-rays
7.3.1. Bitewing
7.3.2. Occlusal
7.3.3. Periapical
8. Dental X-Ray Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cosmetic
8.3. Forensic
8.4. Medical
9. Americas Dental X-Ray Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Dental X-Ray Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental X-Ray Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Agfa-Gevaert Group
13.2. Air Techniques, Inc.
13.3. Canon Medical Systems Corporation
13.4. Cefla s.c.
13.5. Danaher Corporation
13.6. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
13.7. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
13.8. KaVo Dental GmbH
13.9. Konica Minolta, Inc.
13.10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.,.
13.11. Midmark Corporation
13.12. Planet DDS, Inc.
13.13. Planmeca Oy
13.14. Ray Co., Ltd.
13.15. Rayence Co., Ltd.
13.16. Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.
13.17. Technomac Medical Systems Private Limited
13.18. Varex Imaging Corporation
13.19. Vatech Co., Ltd.
13.20. VATECH INDIA PVT. LTD
13.21. Vieworks Co., Ltd.
13.22. Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd.
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7vrgt