Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Axis Type, Size, and Region

The Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market size was estimated at USD 255.09 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 283.77 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.58% reaching USD 492.33 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Axis Type, the market was studied across 4-axis machines and 5-axis machines.

Based on Size, the market was studied across Benchtop, Standalone, and Tabletop.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market, including 3M Company, Amann Girrbach AG, Axsys Incorporated, B&D Dental Technologies, Bien-Air Holding SA, BioHorizons, Inc, Biomet 3i, Datron, DeguDent GmbH, Dentium Co., Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, imes-icore GmbH, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, KaVo Dental GmbH, Nobel Biocare Holdings AG, Planmeca OY, Renishaw PLC, Roland DGA Corporation, Roders GmbH, Straumann Group, Unicorn Denmart Ltd., Yenadent AG, Zimmer Biomet, and Zirkonzahn.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing customized treatments and demand for cosmetic dentistry treatments

5.2.2. Growing incidence of dental disorders in elderly population attributed to several medications and drug interactions

5.2.3. Potential demand attributed to the ability to process different dental materials such as wax and metal

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Relatively high cost of the treatment

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Advancement in CAD/CAM technology with remote access and mobility of CAD

5.4.2. Emerging developments of new restorative materials and techniques

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Dearth of favorable reimbursement policies and skilled professionals



6. CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market, by Axis Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 4-axis machines

6.3. 5-axis machines



7. CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market, by Size

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Benchtop

7.3. Standalone

7.4. Tabletop



8. Americas CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3M Company

12.2. Amann Girrbach AG

12.3. Axsys Incorporated

12.4. B&D Dental Technologies

12.5. Bien-Air Holding SA

12.6. BioHorizons, Inc.

12.7. Biomet 3i

12.8. Datron

12.9. DeguDent GmbH

12.10. Dentium Co., Ltd.

12.11. Dentsply Sirona

12.12. imes-icore GmbH

12.13. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

12.14. KaVo Dental GmbH

12.15. Nobel Biocare Holdings AG

12.16. Planmeca OY

12.17. Renishaw PLC

12.18. Roland DGA Corporation

12.19. Roders GmbH

12.20. Straumann Group

12.21. Unicorn Denmart Ltd.

12.22. Yenadent AG

12.23. Zimmer Biomet

12.24. Zirkonzahn



13. Appendix

