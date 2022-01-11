English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, inside information, 11th January 2022 at 14:00 EET



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: US Patent for the Manufacture of ARTEBONE® product

As announced in November 17 2021 release “A METHOD FOR PREPARING A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION AND A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION”, after the approval of the patent application for manufacturing claims of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc's (“Company”), this patent has now been granted in the United States on January 11, 2022.

Ilkka Kangasniemi, President and CEO: “Granting a patent ends a long application process in favor of the company. Along with the granting of the patent, the patent protection of the technology in the US market is strengthened.”

For more information, please contact:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,+358 40 7080307,

ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor: Nordic Certified Adviser AB,+46 70 551 67 29,

info@certifiedadviser.se

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Centric media

www.bbs-artebone.fi

This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through a representative of the afore mentioned contact person on 11 January 2022 at 14:00 (UTC+2:00).

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.