Terrance Berland of Violet Defense Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense Group, Inc., an advanced photonics company based in Florida helping to leverage its patented technology for solutions that lead to a healthier world, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Terrance Berland was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Terrance Berland into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Berland has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Berland will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Berland will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

"I am very excited and honored to be a part of the Forbes Technology Council," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense Group, Inc. "It will be an incredible opportunity to share my experiences with other members, but to also connect with other technology and business leaders as our company continues to grow and scale in the coming year."

About Violet Defense Group

Violet Defense Group is an advanced photonics company based in Florida helping to leverage its patented technology for solutions that lead to a healthier world. As the parent company to Violet Defense, the germ-killing technology subsidiary, and Violet Gro, the agricultural lighting subsidiary, Violet Defense Group is committed to harnessing the power of light to solve real world problems, including healthier spaces, better indoor growing, and cleaner water. For more information, visit www.violetdefensegroup.com.

