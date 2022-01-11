Intema names Ty Root as new CEO of HypeX.gg

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ty Root as the new CEO of its HypeX.gg subsidiary. Mr. Root replaces Evan Ryer, who has stepped down as CEO to pursue his professional goals.
Ty Root is a strong leader, well versed in the games and media space, always quick to build talented teams that help create and produce engaging content and platforms, whether for video, web or digital publications. Before joining Intema and HypeX, Ty was Vice-President of Production and Delivery Operations for Subvrsive, a studio/agency specialized in conceptualizing and creating immersive VR, AR and web-based experiences for brands and media companies. Over his 15-year career, Ty has built a strong track record of successful partnerships with renowned players such as Samsung, WPP, Google, Lionsgate, Ford and Apple and secured creative alliances with Snapchat, Facebook and TikTok. Ty was also a key player in the success of IGN and Gamespot’s video strategy, and helped in the creation of the IGN Pro League, one of the first US-based esports leagues specializing in StarCraft.
“I am incredibly excited to have Ty take over the reins as HypeX’s new CEO,” said Evan Ryer, former CEO of HypeX.gg. “Ty brings to the table a long list of skills and veteran expertise that will enable Intema to propel HypeX into an entirely new league within the esports tournament space. This marks a new era in Intema's path to greatness and I'm super excited to see what's to come in 2022, it's going to be big, I’m sure of it.”
“We are thrilled that Ty has agreed to join our team and we welcome him to the fold,” said Laurent Benezra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intema. “Ty has extensive experience in all the areas we’re looking at to grow HypeX.gg’s business, including strong team management, content strategy and production and partnership-building. In his new role and as part of his growth strategy, Ty will work to revamp HypeX.gg’s user experience with a big site refresh by adding functionalities, increasing revenues through brand sponsorships and tournament providers, negotiating strategic alliances with game publishers to allow HypeX.gg to provide amazing stat aggregation for its user base, creating a new wagering system to allow players to compete with one another with safe and fast payouts, and making HypeX.gg a recognizable force in the esports space, further cementing Intema as the premiere player in iGaming and esports.”
The Corporation thanks Evan for his contribution and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.
About HypeX.gg
HypeX.gg is the world's leading esports social gaming platform, specializing in peer-peer gaming, API based stat aggregation and social function integration. HypeX.gg is the home of free-to-enter tournaments that offer cash prizes. Your stats automatically track as you play. Just play the selected game following the tournament rules, and watch your stats magically appear in the tournament leaderboard. Gaming with HypeX.gg now pays more than ever!
About Intema
Intema Solutions Inc. is the world’s emerging leader in the esports and iGaming industry. Our mission is to bring the excitement of esports betting to the entire world through fully licensed, secure online platforms. Our ecosystem consists of subsidiaries in esports, iGaming, product branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design that are all complementary drivers of our future revenue growth. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca.
Contact
Laurent Benezra
President and CEO
514-861-1881
info@intema.ca
Forward-Looking Statements
