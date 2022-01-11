CareDx Partners with Multiple Biotechnology Companies to Use AlloCell in CAR T-Cell Therapy Clinical Studies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced recent drug development collaborations with three leading cell therapy biopharmaceutical companies to use CareDx's AlloCell™ surveillance in the respective companies' ongoing CAR T-cell therapy clinical studies.



CareDx AlloCell is a highly sensitive, next-generation sequencing surveillance solution for patients who have received engineered or non-engineered allogeneic cell therapies for cancer or other autoimmune conditions. AlloCell is being used in several biopharmaceutical company clinical studies for investigational allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies in clinical development. AlloCell assesses the cellular kinetics of allogeneic cellular therapies, such as the expansion and persistence of allogeneic cells, which may correlate with patients' response to treatment or adverse events.

"As an innovator in transplant for over two decades, we are excited to have signed recent partnerships of AlloCell with three leading developers of allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies," said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. "AlloCell will be used by our biopharma partners to advance their programs in this new and exciting field of cell therapies."

Allogeneic cell therapies represent a rapidly growing area of clinical research, with investigational therapeutics being evaluated in oncology, cardiovascular, neurological, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. The AlloCell addressable market in hematological and solid tumor cancer patients is estimated to be over $5.5 billion.1

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through AlloCell or CareDx's drug development collaborations with the three biopharmaceutical companies to use AlloCell surveillance in the respective companies' ongoing CAR T-cell therapy clinical studies (the "Collaborations"). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of AlloCell or the Collaborations; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 ended on March 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 5, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021 ended on June 30, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on July 29, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021 ended on September 30, 2021, filed by CareDx with the SEC on October 28, 2021, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx's forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

