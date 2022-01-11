XPO Logistics Renews Partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has renewed its platinum partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking for 2022. The announcement coincides with National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

LaQuenta Jacobs, XPO’s chief diversity officer, said, “The transportation industry is in a unique position to help prevent modern-day human trafficking through education. XPO is proud to stand with Truckers Against Trafficking in raising driver awareness.”

XPO makes Truckers Against Trafficking training available to company drivers across its transportation operations in the US and Canada. The initiative aligns with XPO’s cultural guidelines for business conduct, including its Human Trafficking Policy and Code of Ethics, both of which mandate respect for human rights.

Over the past decade, Truckers Against Trafficking has trained more than 1.2 million truck and bus drivers to spot suspected trafficking activities and alert law enforcement agencies via channels such as the National Human Trafficking Hotline .

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 756 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .