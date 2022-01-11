Galerie Living Leverages Moovila Work Management Platform to Scale Community Development Projects

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galerie Living, a senior living developer, owner and operator, has selected Moovila, the world’s most intelligent work and project management platform, to streamline processes as it expands.



Originally launched in 2019, Galerie Living has more than doubled in size over the last two-and-a-half years. Known for creating boutique-like communities with exceptional hospitality service, the company faced typical growing pains associated with a successful business. Efficiently scaling the organization required a technology underpinning that bundled communication, resource management and sophisticated schedule management in order to manage complex work across multiple teams.

Tim Gary, CEO of Galerie Living, shared, “Our custom-built communities are complex in design, scale and service. To meet the growing demand for our custom-built wellness environments, we needed intelligent tools that streamlined processes and connected teams. Moovila keeps our projects on track while maintaining a team-oriented approach.”

Moovila’s proprietary math-driven Critical Path Engine presents a clear picture of each project to help companies make informed decisions about resources, costs, and timelines. Through continual analysis and an in-app project management coach known as Carmen, Moovila helps identify and fix issues to keep projects up-to-date and accurate. Carmen gives the people who are managing projects without formal PM training the skills they need to track work effectively. With Moovila, Galerie Living was also able to centralize communication and cross-collaboration to improve processes and workflows. The company noted several additional benefits, including 24/7 insights and real-time visibility into project status.

Gary continued, “Since we’ve implemented Moovila, we can account for the unknown, ensuring nothing gets left behind while sharing updates with key stakeholders. The chat feature and the ability to connect and comment on documents associated with tasks are especially helpful. Rather than scheduling additional check-in meetings, I can check in on projects anytime, anywhere. Moovila has reinforced our ability to grow our existing communities and build brand new ones.”

Moovila founder and CEO Mike Psenka commented, “Galerie Living is disrupting the entire concept of senior living, but developing innovative projects can be challenging, especially during a time of supply chain shortages and other risks. Moovila automatically uncovers the hidden project risks that cause these issues before the work gets derailed, making it possible for companies like Galerie Living to keep growing and meeting the needs of their customers. We’re honored to help power their projects.”

About Galerie Living

Founded in 1996, Galerie Living is an award-winning developer and operator of innovative senior living communities. We create unexpected happiness in life for seniors, families, and communities. We are transforming the senior living experience, blending design, technology, and operational expertise to create highly connective experiences and communities. Rather than looking to what the industry says senior living should be, our communities are created and imagined by our hearts, by our instincts, and by our residents. For more information, visit Galerie Living.

About Moovila

Moovila® connects people and work on the only AI-powered work management platform with the ability to eliminate risk and speed flawless execution. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Complete with a built-in project management coach, entire work ecosystems integrate the same data on a single platform with a clear visual path and project productivity scoring. For more information, visit moovila.com.