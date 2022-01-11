ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present Additional Data From Aslan004 Proof-Of-Concept Study at Two Upcoming Winter Dermatology Conferences

- Data from Phase 1b dose escalation cohorts to be presented during the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference, held in-person from 14-19 January, 2022, in Koloa, Hawaii

- Data will also be presented as an encore presentation at the MauiDerm Conference, held in-person and virtually from 24-28 January, 2022, in Maui, Hawaii

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that the results from the dose escalation portion of the completed Phase 1b Proof-of-Concept study of ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis (AD) have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference, to be held in Koloa, Hawaii, January 14-19, 2022. The poster will provide further details on the safety, tolerability and efficacy of ASLAN004 in the dose escalation portion of the multiple ascending dose study in 25 patients. The Company also announced these data will be presented in an encore presentation at the MauiDerm Conference, held in Maui, Hawaii, January 24-28.

ASLAN004 is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, with the potential to deliver a differentiated safety and efficacy profile as well as an improved dosing regimen for patients. In September 2021, ASLAN announced positive results from the Phase 1b Proof-of-Concept study and supported its potential as a differentiated, novel treatment for AD.

2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference Poster details

Title: Interim analysis results from a Proof-of-Concept study for ASLAN004 in adult moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: a double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study

Presenter: Dr Karen Veverka, VP Medical, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Location: Poster Gallery, Grand Promenade of the Grand Hyatt Kauai

Viewing dates: 15-18 January 2022

The poster will be available to view online in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website following presentation: https://ir.aslanpharma.com/. The poster results will also be presented in-person as an encore presentation at the MauiDerm Conference from 24-28 January 2022.

More information on the presentations available during the events can be found here:

https://fallclinical.health/wc22-agenda

https://mauiderm.com/maui-derm-dermatologists-2020-program-2-2-2-3/

