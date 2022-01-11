Namely Announces Stacked Lineup for Upcoming SpeakHer Mind™ Events

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today shared details of its upcoming SpeakHer Mind events, kicking off later this month. The popular program works to amplify diverse voices and insights, offers access to valuable resources, and cultivates a community of women and advocates who seek to empower one another’s personal and professional development.



Moderated by Elisa Steele, Chair, Namely Board of Directors, the first event in the series is set for Thursday, January 27, 2022, and will feature Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer at Salesforce. Titled “ Motivation Fueled by Adversity ,” Steele and Franklin will discuss transforming challenges into empowerment to overcome rejection, find inspiration, develop leadership skills, and set goals. Attendees will hear how the word “no” became Franklin’s biggest motivator and how embracing this idea helped transform her philosophy around work.

To mark International Women’s Day, Steele will host Pamela Thomas-Graham, founder and CEO of Dandelion Chandelier, a private digital media enterprise focused on the world of luxury. Prior to Dandelion Chandelier, Thomas-Graham held positions at Credit Suisse, Liz Claiborne Inc., CNBC, and McKinsey & Company. She also serves on the boards of Bumble, Compass, Peloton Interactive, and Rivian Automotive. Drawing on her experience as a woman of color in corporate America, Thomas-Graham will share her learnings, challenges, and triumphs with attendees.

Next, Namely will welcome Stephanie Chung, Chief Growth Officer at Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation. Chung is focused on generating revenue through new client acquisition by building preference and loyalty among diverse customer segments, including BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and Women. With over 30 years of experience in the aviation sector, she held leadership roles at USAir and Bombardier Aerospace. Before joining Wheels Up, Chung served as President at JetSuite and is recognized as the first African American to lead a major private aviation company. Discover the power that lies within as she takes attendees on a transformative journey to boldly embrace their individuality, all the talent that comes with it, and become the esteemed female executive they are destined to be.

Previous SpeakHer Mind participants include New York Times bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi, organizational psychologist and Wharton professor Adam Grant, and Gina Muñoz of The Trevor Project.

Steele shared, “The SpeakHer Mind program was passionately founded by Namely’s WomenIN Employee Resource Group in 2018. They have been actively collaborating to help promote diversity, equity, and inclusion to not only Namely employees but a growing, action-oriented community of colleagues around the country. DEI are critical factors in both organizational success and the future of work, and this program facilitates open discussions on this important topic. I am very excited to host our new upcoming guests as part of our 2022 series – we will all learn from their unique experiences and perspectives.”

