Veritone Subsidiary PandoLogic Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

DENVER and NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic, the wholly owned subsidiary of enterprise AI leader, Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at PandoLogic. This year, 80% of PandoLogic’s U.S. employees said it’s a great place to work – 21 points higher than the average U.S. company.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

PandoLogic president and CEO Terry Baker commented, “Delivering a positive employee experience is a top priority for PandoLogic, one that we take pride in and work to promote each and every day. That’s why it is such an honor to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ based on the input of our team. It’s their hard work and enthusiasm that made this recognition possible, and I want to thank them for their continued support.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that PandoLogic is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Company employees cited several factors that make PandoLogic a great workplace, including a welcoming and collegial culture, meaningful responsibility, trust from leadership and the ability to take off work when necessary.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

For those interested in growing their career at a company that puts its people first, visit the PandoLogic careers page to see the latest openings.

