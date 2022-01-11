Atlas Awarded $3 Million for LOR Contract With Antelope Community College District

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that it has been awarded the Antelope Valley Community College (AVC) District contract to serve as the Laboratory of Record (“LOR”) for ongoing construction materials testing and inspections. The college is located in Lancaster, California, and the $3 million contract term is for five years.



“Atlas has over 30 years of Geotechnical Engineering, Materials Testing and Inspection experience and a depth of expertise and resources that are unmatched in the industry, “said Atlas Chief Growth Officer, Priya Jain. “We are pleased to support the Antelope Valley Community College District with testing and inspection services and solutions that will minimize risks, reduce costs and optimize performance for various building projects on campus.”

Antelope Valley College is a fully accredited Community college founded in 1929 as a department of the Antelope Valley Joint Union High School in Lancaster. Today, AVC has a service area of 1,945 square miles with an annual unduplicated headcount of more than 18,000 and employs more than 850 people.

Atlas’ California licensed professional engineers, geotechnical engineers, geologists, multi-certified inspectors, and project managers will provide testing and inspection services for soils, concrete, masonry, steel and aluminum, and wood, at Atlas’ state-of-the-art DSA-certified laboratory located in Riverside, California (DSA LEA No. 53). Atlas is also registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR No. 1000595408).

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental; Testing, Inspection and Certification; Engineering & Design; and Program, Construction, and Quality Management. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The information included in this press release in relation to Atlas has been provided by Atlas and its management team, and forward-looking statements include statements relating to Atlas’ management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us and are based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; (2) the risk that our actual results may differ from the guidance we have provided; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of our past acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (4) changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein.

Contacts:

Media

Karlene Barron

770-314-5270

karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations

Rodny Nacier, ICR Inc.

512-851-1507

ir@oneatlas.com