OTC Markets Group Welcomes Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LSE: RQIH; OTCQX: RQIHF), a non-life global specialty insurance company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



Randall & Quilter begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “RQIHF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

William Spiegel, Executive Chairman of R&Q, commented: "I am pleased that R&Q has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Market. Trading on OTCQX will complement our AIM listing and provides the business with exposure to a wider audience of investors."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

R&Q is a non-life global specialty insurance company operating two core, highly complementary, businesses: Program Management and Legacy Insurance. Both these businesses are leaders in markets with high barriers to entry and significant growth opportunities. Legacy Insurance generates profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance portfolios. Program Management generates commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US, EU and the UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com