TAAT™ Now Sold in More than 2,000 U.S. Stores in 31 States

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that it has consolidated reports from its distributors and retail partners in the United States as of the end of calendar 2021, and has confirmed all three TAAT™ varieties (Original, Smooth, and Menthol) are now sold in at least 2,000 retail stores in 31 states. Under the executive leadership of Setti Coscarella, whose career in the tobacco industry included the commercialization of alternatives to tobacco cigarettes known as reduced-risk products (“RRPs”), the Company has curated a nationwide network of distributors while concurrently establishing a robust and scalable supply chain for manufacturing TAAT™ in commercial quantities, including in-house production of the Beyond Tobacco™ base material. TAAT™ plans to adapt the strategies it has utilized to attain its current U.S. retail presence in markets within Europe and Oceania, as it begins to undertake its next international launches following the initial store placements of TAAT™ in the United Kingdom as announced in the Company’s December 17, 2021 press release .



Throughout late 2021, TAAT™ announced new distributor relationships in California as well as multiple markets in the northeastern United States. Additionally, the Company has specifically focused on its relationships with “cash-and-carry” distributors; a key supplier channel for independent retailers in which inventory can be purchased on a wholesale basis in a self-service “warehouse” format that is similar to membership-based retail warehouses such as Costco. According to 2021 data from the National Association of Convenience Stores (“NACS”), over 92,000 of the 150,274 convenience stores in the United States are run by “single-store operators1”, and the Company believes the presence of TAAT™ in cash-and-carry warehouses has contributed to its ability to rapidly penetrate this segment of retailers. Furthermore, as cash-and-carry wholesalers require payment on a “cash” basis (i.e., no credit terms such as “Net 30” or “Net 60” are offered), distributing TAAT™ through this channel could simplify the Company’s dependencies with respect to cash flow from its receivable accounts on wholesale orders.

The Company has confirmed that at least 2,000 stores in the United States are currently selling TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol at retail and has updated the TryTAAT store locator ( https://trytaat.com/pages/sca-store-locator ) to reflect the latest known U.S. store locations as of January 2022. Please note that certain stores may not be listed on the TryTAAT store locator for reasons that can include differing reporting cycles from specific distributors (i.e., some distributors report store placements at less frequent intervals than others) and limited data from “cash-and-carry” wholesalers who do not collect the same scope of data as full-service distributors as part of their business model.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “During the first year in which TAAT™ has been sold at retail we brought our total store count to at least 2,000 in the United States alone, across 31 states. As we continue to add distributors to our roster, we benefit from new opportunities to match TAAT™ with tobacco retailers through settings such as cash-and-carry warehouses, where decision-makers for independent retailers can be converted on the spot in a very similar manner to our sales processes at trade shows and conventions. Although being in cash-and-carry outlets has enabled us to very efficiently place TAAT™ in locally owned and operated points of sale across the country, this wholesale format does not always afford us the ability to capture the names and addresses of retailers who have purchased cases of TAAT™ on a wholesale basis. While this creates the potential disadvantage of being unable to list 100% of all TAAT™ retailers on the TryTAAT store locator, we consider it to be a consequence of growth as a national-scale CPG brand. It is for this very reason that even the most popular CPG products from the most prominent global brands do not have precise store-by-store visibility into where their goods are sold. After all, growing and protecting market share is a far higher priority than maintaining an exceptionally granular tally of stores. Since we have been able to affirmatively verify the availability of TAAT™ in a minimum of 2,000 stores in the United States, we are pleased that we have managed to reach this milestone in just over one year of TAAT™ being on the market, and our objective is to build upon this success in 2022 and beyond as we set our sights on new markets globally.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

