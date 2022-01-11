Worldwide Tofu Industry to 2026 - Featuring Eden Foods, Kikkoman and Pulmuone Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tofu Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tofu market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Tofu, or bean curd, refers to a creamy and protein-rich soy product that is made from curdling fresh soy milk and pressing it into a solid block. Unprocessed tofu is commonly available in a variety of textures, including extra-soft, soft, silken, firm and extra-firm. It is widely used in multiple cuisines as it can effectively absorb flavors from spices, seasoning, sauces and marinades. It is a rich source of various nutrients and health-promoting compounds, such as iron, calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, amino acids and vitamin B1, which aid in improving heart and bone health and weight management.



The significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with increasing consumer preferences for vegan food products, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, growing health consciousness and increasing instances of various lifestyle disorders have led to the widespread adoption of low-fat and low-cholesterol vegan and soy-based food products. Furthermore, the continual launch of innovative product variants, such as tofu-based sauces, burgers, hot dogs, ice creams, shakes and desserts, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Restaurants, cafes and other eateries are experimenting with multiple flavors and combinations of tofu to offer innovative and unique dishes to their customers.

Additionally, the premiumization of gluten-free and low carb diets across the globe has also catalyzed the inclusion of organic tofu in the diets. Other factors, including aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers on social media platforms, the easy product availability through various e-commerce retail chains, rising consumer expenditure and rapid urbanization, are projected to drive the market further.



