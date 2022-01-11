Tryg A/S publishes annual results 2021 and hosts a conference call on 25 January 2022

Tryg will publish the Group’s annual results for 2021 on 25 January 2022 at around 7:30 CET.
Conference call
Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief, followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
|Date
|25 January 2022
|Time
|10:00 CET
|
Dial-in numbers
|+45 (DK) 7815 0107
+44 (0) (UK) 333 300 9032
+1 (US) 646 722 4956
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All annual material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.
