FourKites to Host World’s Leading Companies, NGOs & Thought Leaders for Global Supply Chain Sustainability Summit

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ® , the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform , today announced that it will host the 2022 Global Supply Chain Sustainability Summit , the largest virtual conference for supply chain leaders focused on driving positive environmental impact through supply chain transformation. The half-day event will be broadcast live from Amsterdam on March 9, 2022, and will be streamed to participants worldwide.



Sustainability continues to be a growing focus for companies, despite ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. According to a recent survey by Reuters and FourKites, 84% of European supply chain leaders are either increasing or maintaining their focus on sustainability commitments. In addition, 65 companies in the S&P 500 had net-zero targets in place prior to the COP26 Summit , and many are asking their suppliers to disclose data on greenhouse gas emissions. FourKites’ Global Supply Chain Sustainability Summit will tap the industry’s top minds to explore how organizations can make meaningful progress in achieving their sustainability goals by building greener supply chains and logistics operations through transparency, technology and collaboration.

“The unprecedented disruptions of the last few years have served as a clarion call to world business leaders,” said Dan Tram, Investment Director at Volvo Group Venture Capital .

“We must move faster – with our customers, supply chain partners, governments, societies and other stakeholders – to develop and offer cleaner, safer and more circular transport solutions to reach our collective and individual sustainability targets. FourKites’ Sustainability Summit is an important event, and we look forward to participating with peers from around the globe.”

Event speakers will include senior supply chain leaders from companies including Bayer, RHI Magnesita, Henkel, Hoyer Group and Tetra Pak, on topics ranging from alternative energy strategies to electric vehicle readiness, reverse logistics, recycled materials and more. The Summit will also feature thought leaders, including technology entrepreneur, author and Future Planet Founder Donal Daly, who will offer unique perspectives on how companies can grow sustainably.

“We are honored to host an event that includes some of the world’s preeminent companies and supply chain leaders sharing insights on how to achieve positive, quantifiable impacts on the community and the environment through innovative new supply chain initiatives,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “We look forward to collaborating with and learning from this incredible conclave of thought leaders about the new technologies, processes and programs that are making a difference.”

Register here for FourKites’ 2022 Global Supply Chain Sustainability Summit.

About FourKites

FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 750 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

