APPlife Digital Solutions to Launch LollipopNFT.com, an All-inclusive, User-Friendly NFT Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce that is it preparing the launch of LollipopNFT.com (“LollipopNFT”), it’s all-inclusive, user-friendly non-fungible-token (“NFT”) platform.



LollipopNFT will be an online marketplace, consignment store, creator platform, and wallet for NFT’s and is being developed for use by individuals of all levels, from beginners to experts. Users do not need have a superior technology background or a high-level understanding of non-fungible tokens to enjoy creating and selling NFT’s.

“We are really excited to be entering this space with such a dynamic product. We believe LollipopNFT will ultimately be the go-to NFT marketplace because users of all technology levels will be able to intimately participate in the NFT ecosystem of creating, selling, storing, and potentially profiting. It’s being built for everyone, and because it will be built to appeal to such a broad number of users, we expect LollipopNFT to be a very popular and utilized resource,” stated Matthew Reid, CEO of APPlife.

NFT’s are a “one-of-a-kind” crypto token that serve to track the origin and authenticity of virtual collectible items such as art and sports memorabilia. It is data added to a file and stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, which can be sold and traded on digital markets. These items cannot be forged because the digital ledger is maintained by thousands of computers around the world.

The scope for NFTs is anything that is unique that needs provable ownership, and an NFT can only have one owner at a time. NFT’s can be used to represent ownership of a photo, video or audio file, a tweet, a meme, a text posted on a website, a deed for an item, and various other digital assets. The lack of interchangeability (fungibility) distinguishes NFTs from blockchain cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.

DappRadar, an industry firm that tracks sales reported that the still nascent market for non-fungible tokens had its best year in 2021, generating over $23 billion in trading volume - an enormous increase compared to the $100 million recorded in 2020, and many experts have no doubt the growth will continue to explode.

“NFTs have fundamentally changed the market for digital assets,” according to a recent publication by the Harvard Business Review. “Historically there was no way to separate the ‘owner’ of a digital artwork from someone who just saved a copy to their desktop. Markets can’t operate without clear property rights: Before someone can buy a good, it has to be clear who has the right to sell it, and once someone does buy, you need to be able to transfer ownership from the seller to the buyer. NFTs solve this problem by giving parties something they can agree represents ownership. In doing so, they make it possible to build markets around new types of transactions — buying and selling products that could never be sold before or enabling transactions to happen in innovative ways that are more efficient and valuable.”

APPlife anticipates that LollipopNFT will be live and available to the public in the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The “Go To” eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing daily essentials to your doorstep. Rooster has also recently introduced the availability of convenient pre-bundled personal care and grooming kits.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms began beta testing in May 2021 and will be commercially available soon.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

