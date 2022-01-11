Pocket Radar Enters LOI to Acquire The Scout Hub to Combine Technology and Innovation Helping Athletes and Coaches Succeed in All Sports

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pocket Radar Inc., the technology powerhouse behind the top-selling velocity tracking equipment, announces today a letter of intent reached to acquire The Scout Hub, a Texas based multi-sport technology company that creates solution-based software products and programs helping organizations, teams and athletes develop, showcase and advance their game.



Through this acquisition, Pocket Radar inherits top coaching solutions and evaluation capabilities. Pocket Radar’s Sports app has always been a great resource for coaches to capture video and velocity metrics for training and reviewing with players, among other features. The Scout Hub’s technology brings future development tools to the app focusing on coaching programs and helping develop athletes and teams.

Pocket Radar’s acquisition will also include The Scout Hub’s one-of-a-kind Baseball Scouting app and it’s IP that marries objective and subjective metrics when evaluating an athlete. The platform has created an overall role and rating grade like no other app or evaluation software. Coaches can customize their own Scout Cards that provide a unique, individualized scouting experience helping coaches evaluate the best recruits and develop athletes based on their own knowledge of the game and needs for their program. The Scout Hub IP together with the Pocket Radar technology brings together analytics like nothing else on the marketplace.

In addition to the coaching and development software, Pocket Radar will also add tremendous brain power and innovative resources to advance current Scout Hub products like the “Athlete Resume” that helps athletes showcase different aspects of their game for recruiting, marketing and promotion. It’s an all-in-one place for hosting all important analytics, videos, and more to help with scouting and recruiting.

“Since day one I’ve always enjoyed working with Pocket Radar and held their platform and Company at the highest standard. It’s been like a family in all my communications with them and it felt like a no-brainer to bring together The Scout Hub platform with the Pocket Radar technology and leadership,” said Todd Blyleven, CEO of The Scout Hub. “Their brain power and culture is going to uplift what I’ve put into the Scout Hub over the last year and a half and really help athletes develop and organizations succeed. I’m really excited for what’s to come.”

“We are very excited to bring The Scout Hub’s platform into our ecosystem of technologies,” said Steve Goody, CEO/co-Founder of Pocket Radar Inc. “This is a big step forward for Pocket Radar as we begin to provide full solutions to our customers to help them achieve their greatest successes. By aligning with companies that are focused on enhancing the experiences of our customers through innovative development tools, this is just the beginning in the evolution of the brand.”

Pocket Radar technology is used by all MLB teams at some level, all the way to the youth level for training, injury prevention, and more. It’s trusted by top softball, volleyball, tennis and other coaches and athletes. Pocket Radar has always served as a baseline measurement tool and encouraged athletes to own their numbers. This acquisition and the Scout Hub platform will elevate athletes from just owning their numbers into having an overall standardized evaluation tool for recruiters, scouts, coaches and more across all sports.

For more information on Pocket Radar, The Scout Hub and this news please visit: www.pocketradar.com

About Pocket Radar: Pocket Radar® Inc. creates trusted, high value simple solutions using superior technology to enable people to rapidly achieve their goals by delivering meaningful metrics and actionable insights. It is one of the premier trusted brands amongst championship-winning high school and collegiate programs nationwide. Their technology has been independently tested and certified accurate by the official test lab for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, (IACP). The same laboratory that certifies all of the radar guns for use by law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. By providing an affordable and convenient solution to pro-performance radar technology, Pocket Radar has forged a new standard in accurate speed-based training, making it accessible to the masses. More information is available at www.pocketradar.com.



About The Scout Hub: The Scout Hub was created to help organizations, schools, and teams better manage their development programs and help athletes learn more about their game to enjoy the sport they play. Our years of professional and industry wide knowledge of sports and athlete development gives us the expertise to create programs helping all athletes develop and learn more about their individual game. The Scout Hub strives for perfection every time we put a program together because we understand the passion and importance organizations and teams have in helping their athletes grow and the athlete achieving lifelong dreams. It is our mission to creatively design and build state-of-the-art, easy to use affordable sports software products helping all sports organizations, coaches and players while helping athletes showcase and advance their game. For more information, please visit www.thescouthub.com/.

