Nord Security Announces a Strategic Partnership with Telarus

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , a provider of world-class cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Telarus , the largest privately held technology services distributor in the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, the Telarus partner community will now be able to harness Nord Security’s business products — NordLayer , NordPass , and NordLocker .



The combination of Nord Security’s globally recognized suite of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions with the trusted experience and extensive partner network of Telarus will help both organizations grow their business and provide business customers with exceptional products.

NordLayer is an adaptive network-access security solution that helps transition businesses to SASE, implement zero trust, and leave outdated legacy solutions behind. NordPass is an ISO-certified business password manager that uses the latest encryption algorithms to protect corporate information. NordLocker offers advanced data encryption and an end-to-end encrypted cloud service to secure business files from hacking, surveillance, and data leaks.

“We’re thrilled to start working with Telarus and offer the Nord Security suite of services to its partner community. Nord Security has demonstrated time and again that our cybersecurity offerings are top of the line, and the Telarus community and their customers will see tremendous benefits. Telarus is a critical partner in the market today and will be key to expanding Nord Security’s presence in the channel,” says David Nuti, SVP of sales, North America channel.

The partnership allows the Telarus community full access to Nord Security’s line of products. It also offers customers exceptional cybersecurity expertise and an ever-growing list of features. Ease of use is integral to Nord Security’s offerings, which untangles the complexity inherent in traditional, point-solution cybersecurity services. Similarly, the UCaaS delivery mechanism and the subscription-based sales model grants more freedom and efficiency in a category that has long been dominated by year-long sales cycles.

“It’s an exciting day to have Nord Security join the Telarus portfolio of services. Cybersecurity is an incredibly hot topic within our partner community and the powerful solutions that Nord has to offer complement that need exceptionally well. Our partners will benefit from the next-gen solutions that protect and secure their customer’s networks, data, and systems,” said Dan Foster, Telarus CRO.

About Nord Security

Nord Security is home to advanced security solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , the file encryption tool NordLocker , and the business VPN/SASE solution NordLayer . Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites, IT security specialists, and 15 million customers worldwide. For more news, visit nordsecurity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Telarus



Telarus is the largest technology solutions brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient yet friendly community where our agent-partners source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 290 leading service providers. To accelerate our agent-partner’s growth we have created industry leading apps, tools and experts that specialize in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-recognized Sales Engineering team, Telarus also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing and Specialty teams services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2003, we accelerate our partner’s growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible. To learn more about Telarus and our award-winning services, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact info

Skirmante Akinyte

skirmante@nordsec.com