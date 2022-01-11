Global Cables and Accessories Market to Reach USD 201.54 Billion by 2028 - Powered by Increase in Renewable Energy Generation | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cables and Accessories Market finds that increase in renewable energy generation is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by adoption of smart grid technology, the total Global Cables and Accessories Market is estimated to reach USD 201.54 Billion by 2028, up from USD 134.35 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.



Furthermore, the consequent increase in the demand for power is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global cables and accessories market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cables and Accessories Market.”

Market Dynamics:

Increase in Renewable Energy Generation to Fuel Global Cables and Accessories Market

According to IEA, the annual renewable capacity additions projected to increase by 45% in 2020 i.e., to almost 280 GW, which is the highest year-on year increase since 1999. The renewables accounted for 90% of new power capacity expansion globally. Furthermore, the solar PV development will continue to grow and break records, with annual additions reaching 162 GW by 2022 which is almost 50% higher than the pre-pandemic level of 2019. Additionally, the United States is expected to be more positive due to the federal tax credit extensions and the new US emissions reduction targets that will boost renewables expansion during the forecast period. Owing to the rise in renewable energy demand from various industries, the global cables and accessories market is also expected to increase in the years to come.

Adoption of Smart Grid Technology to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing adoption of smart grid technology owing to the rise in electricity demand is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Cables and Accessories Market during the forecast period. The global electricity demand is projected to grow strongly in 2021 and 2022. According to IEA, electricity demand was reduced by around 1% in 2020 but in 2021 the global electricity demand is set to grow by 5% and by 4% in 2022. The major increase will be seen from Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the fossil fuel-based electricity is set to cover 45% of additional demand in 2021 and 40% in 2022 and the coal-fired electricity generation will increase by almost 5% in 2021. To meet the required energy demand, it is important to optimize the grid operations and available resources in an efficient, effective and environment sustainable way. This, in turn, has increased the global demand for cables and accessories.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the energy & power industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Cables and Accessories Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global Cables and Accessories Market

North America has dominated the Global Cables and Accessories Market in 2021 and are likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of smart grid technologies in the region. Furthermore, increasing focus on grid interconnections is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Cables and Accessories Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of fast-growing economies like India and China in the region. Additionally, the rapid industrialisation, and urbanisation are also expected to support the growth of the cables and accessories market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Cables and Accessories Market:

Nexans (France)

Prysmian (Italy)

General Cable (US)

NKT Cables (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Sumitomo (Japan)

LS Cable (South Korea)

Dubai Cable (UAE)

Southwire (US)

Tele-Fonika (Poland)

Furukawa (Japan)

Elsewedy (Egypt)

Kabelwerke (Switzerland)



This market titled “Cables and Accessories Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 134.35 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 201.54 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2021–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Voltage:- Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage

End User:- Industrial, Renewable, Infrastructure

Power Range:- Overhead Cables & Accessories, Underground Cables & Accessories, Submarine Cables & Accessories Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Cables and Accessories market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Cables and Accessories market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Cables and Accessories market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

