Gb Sciences Completes $8 Million Sale of Las Vegas Cannabis Facility

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company, has closed the sale of its last remaining cannabis facility, completing a transition to the biopharmaceutical industry.

"This is a landmark event for Gb Sciences," said Chairman and CEO John Poss. "We have emerged from this sale as a pure-play biopharmaceutical research and development company. With an improved balance sheet, we are positioned to generate substantial value from our unique pipeline of patent-protected formulations for the prescription drug market that targets a range of serious medical problems."

Management's decision to end all connections to the cannabis cultivation industry positions Gb Sciences to uplist its stock to a senior exchange and attract institutional investors and strategic partners in the biopharmaceutical drug development sector to accelerate its clinical development progress.

"Gb Sciences has established a pipeline of patent-protected combination therapies for the treatment of medical conditions affecting hundreds of millions of people," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer of Gb Sciences. "We can now concentrate all our energies on advancing our plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development programs into human clinical trials."

Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio includes five U.S. and three international patents that have been issued to protect therapeutic mixtures for Parkinson's disease, chronic pain, hyperinflammation, and heart disease. In addition, Gb Sciences has 12 U.S. and 43 international patent-pending applications, which provide patent protection for both PhAROS™, its proprietary drug discovery engine, and its novel, plant-inspired combination drugs for the treatment of more than 65 serious medical conditions.

Gb Sciences' substantial biopharmaceutical research and development pipeline was established through collaborations with scientists at Michigan State University, Chaminade University, the National Research Council of Canada, the University of Hawaii, the University of Athens in Greece, the University of Seville and the University of Cadiz in Spain, and other well-respected institutions. The company has established partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers and contract research firms to supply Gb Sciences' active pharmaceutical ingredients, novel drug delivery systems, and the clinical prototypes of its therapies for planned first-in-human clinical trials.

Following the required transfer of Gb Sciences' cannabis production and extraction licenses to AJE Management, LLC by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Dec. 14, 2021, the sale of Gb Sciences' Las Vegas cannabis facility was finalized on Dec. 31, 2021. The sale, valued at $8 million, will allow Gb Sciences to reduce outstanding debt and bolster its cash position. The proceeds from this sale include $1.2 million in cash, $3.8 million in immediate debt and liabilities reduction, and a $3 million interest-bearing note payable to Gb Sciences by the buyer over a three-year term.

To learn more about Gb Sciences, visit www.gbsciences.com.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The "plant-inspired" active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but manufactured under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains five issued U.S. and three issued international patents, as well as 12 U.S. and 43 international patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, the company has six preclinical-stage programs, and its lead Parkinson's disease therapeutic program is being prepared for a First-in-Human clinical trial. In addition to Parkinson's disease, Gb Sciences is developing therapeutics for COVID-related cytokine release syndrome (CRS), chronic pain, anxiety, depression, heart failure, and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes," and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but, instead, represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Media Contact

Savannah Muir

savannah@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: Gb Sciences









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment