Now find auto parts in stock near you with real-time store inventory on DormanProducts.com

COLMAR, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whenever you find a product you need on DormanProducts.com, you can now instantly see what auto parts stores near you have that product in stock, using a new real-time inventory tool announced today by Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM).



To use the new functionality, visitors to DormanProducts.com can search for a product using either vehicle year, make and model, keywords, VIN, OE number, or visual hardware drilldown. When you find what you need, scroll down on that product description’s page to the updated Where To Buy section. There you can see on a map what stores near you have that part available, as well as get directions and click to call.

“We are always looking for ways to make it easier for repair shops and DIYers to finish a job. With this new capability, it’s now incredibly easy to find our full range of products,” said Steve Gisondi, Dorman’s Vice President of Marketing. “You can quickly search our tens of thousands of parts and components on a computer or smartphone, and find where they’re available near you, without the hassle of having to call around to multiple locations."

This industry-first capability is made possible through a strategic relationship between Dorman and Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software. By leveraging Epicor channel connectivity among leading parts distribution businesses across North America, the Dorman website now connects directly with store inventory systems at a variety of retailers and distributors to let users know if parts are in stock at specific locations.

“Dorman is one of the automotive aftermarket’s most innovative suppliers, so it’s no surprise they are on the leading edge of solutions that bring increased access and convenience to the industry’s end-users,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive at Epicor. “We are very proud to have played a role in enabling this important new solution for Dorman and the many parts distribution businesses that offer Dorman’s products.”

Dorman parts and components are stocked by hundreds of retailers and distributors throughout North America, so wherever you are you’re likely to find Dorman products near you. Real-time inventory is available now on DormanProducts.com for most of Dorman’s largest retail partners, and new partners and locations are continuously being added. For more information, visit the Where To Buy page on DormanProducts.com.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

About Epicor Software Corporation

We’re here for the hard-working businesses that keep the world turning. They’re the companies who make, deliver, and sell the things we all need. They trust Epicor to help them do business better. Their industries are our industries, and we understand them better than anyone. By working hand-in-hand with our customers, we get to know their business almost as well as they do. Our innovative solution sets are carefully curated to fit their needs, and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. We accelerate every customer’s ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. That’s what makes us the essential partners for the world’s most essential businesses. Visit epicor.com.

