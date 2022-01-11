Eko Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Adam Saltman, Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eko , a cardiopulmonary digital health company, announced today that the company’s chief medical officer, Adam Saltman M.D., Ph.D., has joined the Forbes Technology Council , an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.



Dr. Saltman was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Saltman into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Saltman has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum, work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“I am thrilled to be joining this community of world-class executives and am grateful for the opportunity to share my unique perspective on the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare,” said Dr. Saltman. “I see AI as a powerful instrument in achieving the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare: improved clinical experience, improved patient experience, better outcomes, and lower costs. My objective is to improve confidence among healthcare decision-makers, healthcare professionals, investors, regulators, and the general public in the application of artificial intelligence in the clinic.”

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Eko

Eko, a cardiopulmonary digital health company, is elevating the way clinicians detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its innovative suite of digital tools, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of clinicians around the world, allowing them to detect with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko believes that if you can hear clearly, you can care confidently. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California. To learn more about Eko, visit ekohealth.com.

