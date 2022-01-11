Bubblr, Inc Announce Virtual 2022 Shareholder Presentation

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the ethical Open-Source Web 3 technology company, is pleased to announce that it will hold a Virtual Shareholders’ Presentation (the "Shareholder Presentation") on January 20 at 1pm EST (10am PST, 6pm GMT). Company CEO, Rik Willard and Founder and CTO, Steve Morris will be amongst those presenting Bubblr’s 2021 milestones and outlook for 2022, including a number of partnerships and alliances.



2021 was a seminal year for the organization starting with the approval of the company’s “Internet-Based Search Mechanism” by the US patent Office (Patent Number: 10,977,387). The robustness and potential of the patent was further cemented following an independent patent valuation report (linked here) by Valuation Consulting and an Impact and Licensing report from ClarivateTM Plc.

In September, armed with enormous market potential and an enviable patent to grow Bubblr’s impact, the company appointed two US-based directors, including Rik Willard as CEO. Bubblr went on to announce the creation of an open-source platform to provide developers and companies with the ability to develop ethical digital projects and products – under the protection of the patent license. To help realize its Open-Source ambitions, two key hires were made in the Marketing and Communication division in October.

Following an external audit by the Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah, Bubblr concluded the year by filing an S-1 (filing number 333-260902) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The team looks forward to sharing its plans to build on the success of 2021 with its strategic vision for 2022. To join the meeting, please add this link into your calendar where the presentation can be accessed on the 20th of January.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

