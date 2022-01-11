Reflect Scientific Inc., Message from the President

OREM, Utah, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced a message from the President and CEO.



Our strategy of applying company strengths to meet market needs continues to yield positive results in terms of sales and profitability, which is evidenced by continued revenue growth and profitability. Blast freezers and chiller sales remain strong.

We have now successfully uplisted to the OTC QB, i.e., a mid-tier OTC equity market which lists primarily early-stage and developing companies that should provide us with improved exposure and investor confidence through verifiable information.

In terms of new opportunities, we now have a patent pending for using our temperature control technology in green applications to eliminate the use of HFC’s in household and institutional refrigeration, freezing, and air conditioning. We have demonstrated that our technology can be applied to convert existing systems or manufacture new cost-effective installations in terms of capital and operating costs. This initiative aims to offer a green solution for the replacement (elimination) of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) currently used as refrigerants. HFCs are greenhouse gases commonly used in industrial refrigeration and air-conditioning applications, also in millions of households and institutions in the USA and across the world. HFCs have high global warming potential. The federal government has set out to reduce emissions of HFCs by initiating programs to implement alternatives, i.e., transitioning to equipment that uses more sustainable alternatives to HFCs. Our Cryometrix cooling and freezing technology coupled with the previously mentioned government program presents an outstanding opportunity to support green initiatives practically and economically.

We have also developed patented know-how that can be used for point-of-use temperature control in a contained mobile format. For example, be used to remove heat during Bitcoin mining operations.

Cold chain management continues to be a significant opportunity for us since our technology is capable of controlling payload temperatures anywhere from ambient down to 160 degrees centigrade below zero and can run off the grid for long periods. We have built and demonstrated an air freight system based on a direct customer request and have several pending inquiries for our temperature-controlled over-the-road reefer transportation system. Interestingly, more than 350,000 reefers are in operation today that still use diesel-driven refrigerant compression.

We continue to invest in R&D and remain very optimistic regarding RSI’s future based on our company’s competitive position. We have proven, patent-protected technology applicable in various industrial applications, many of which are in an emerging or growth environment or have unmet needs in large existing markets that our products can exploit.

Kim Boyce, President and CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

