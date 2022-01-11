CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Launch of +PlusCBD™ Pain Relief Topicals

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (“CBD”) products, today announced the launch of +PlusCBD™ Pain Relief topicals: four unique Over-the-Counter (“OTC”) products formulated to pinpoint sources of minor pain and aches using active ingredients including warming camphor and cooling menthol along with premium hemp-derived CBD and other natural emollients for skin-softening effects.



The +PlusCBD™ Pain Relief Sport Recovery Stick is crafted for athletes and fitness enthusiasts that are active and on-the-go. This topical anti-inflammatory and analgesic stick is intended to provide temporary relief related to pain and inflammation while facilitating recovery from physical activity. The 1 oz Sport Recovery Stick is available in a convenient travel size for use on the go.

Another topical analgesic cream, the +PlusCBD™ Pain Relief Penetrating Cream, is formulated to maximize the icy-heat effects of camphor and menthol, formulated with hemp-derived CBD, to alleviate occasional pain with sore muscles and aching joints.

The +PlusCBD™ Pain Relief Muscle Cream can provide relief to individuals managing temporary muscle pain, stiffness or soreness related to tension, stress, overuse and other minor injuries.

Finally, the +PlusCBD™ Pain Relief Arthritis Cream is formulated for arthritis patients, which represent over 22% of adults in the United States. The product’s ingredients specifically target the joints to relieve arthritis-related pain and discomfort.

“Finding new ways to improve our customers’ quality of life is at the heart of what we do at CV,” said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. “Our latest range of Over-the-Counter Pain Relief topical products offer a non-invasive, holistic alternative to other OTC pain relievers, using the highest quality hemp-derived CBD, and camphor and menthol to alleviate common sources of pain. Our +PlusCBD Pain Relief product line is just another example of how science-backed innovations in CBD can transform the way we approach health and wellness.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s +PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 8,400 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is one of the top-selling brands of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

