Ultraliga – the League of Legends Esports Competition Produced By ESE – Expands To 10 Teams and Goes International

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its production company, Frenzy sp. z.o.o. ("Frenzy"), will organize and produce Ultraliga, an international League of Legends esports competition with teams from Poland, Switzerland, Serbia and Lithuania.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea34ea35-7691-4cdb-8fcc-5d4adc224107

To watch showreel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jxj91rWxpo8

Ultraliga is an accredited league by Riot Games, the publisher of League of Legends, alongside the French LFL, Spanish LVP, German Prime League and northern countries’ NLC. Players of accredited leagues are present in official Riot Games’ Global Contract Database.

Thanks to the incorporation of Baltic Masters, Ultraliga is expanding from 8 to 10 teams, and which will compete over 24 competition days, with 5 regular season games per round. The winner of Ultraliga will qualify for the European Masters, a tournament featuring 28 of the top European teams from the European regional leagues.

All Ultraliga games will be broadcast from Frenzy’s studio, located in Warsaw, Poland. Games will be broadcasted and viewable online and on Polsat Games – linear TV.

Teams competing in 2022 Ultraliga:

AGO Rogue (Poland) devils.one (Poland) Forsaken (Poland) Gentlemen's Gaming (Poland) Goskilla (Switzerland/Lithuania) Illuminar Gaming (Poland) Komil & Friends (Poland) Team ESCA Gaming (Poland) Topo Centras Iron Wolves (Lithuania) Zero Tenacity (Serbia)

Season schedule (first split):

9 rounds: January 11th - March 9th

Playoffs: March 15th - March 30th

Marcin Kilar, Managing Director at Frenzy, said: “Ultraliga’s international expansion is a statement to Frenzy’s production capabilities and growth trajectory. The competition will be an additional opportunity for the esports players’ community and fans from Poland and Baltic countries. From its inception, Ultraliga has focused on producing and executing world-class broadcasts. This focus remains top of mind, and we are excited for a successful 2022.”

Grzegorz Szabla, Senior Brand Manager EE at Riot Games, commented: “We are delighted to start the next season of Ultraliga in cooperation with Frenzy. As we all can see with every year the Polish esport scene is growing bigger and our titles: League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Valorant are gaining even greater popularity and bringing more and more viewers and players. Frenzy brought us a new level of live streaming and broadcasting games in television which resulted in creating one of the most unique and engaging esports events. We are happy to continue our partnership with Frenzy and that together we will deliver you the next Ultraliga season that will include not only Polish teams but also teams from other countries!”

About Frenzy

Frenzy, a subsidiary of ESE Entertainment Inc., is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. Frenzy also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe. | www.frenzy.pl/en/

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League of Legends has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. | www.riotgames.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

