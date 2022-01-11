xTuple Announces the Release of xT Sales: New CRM Module Helps Sales Teams Tap the Power of the Cloud for Sales Channel Expansions

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xTuple, the top ERP software for small to mid-sized businesses announces an innovative sales-centric CRM designed for the unique needs of manufacturers and distributions in a variety of industries, from bio-med, food & beverage manufacturing, and cannabis derivatives to machinery and equipment, metal fabrication, and electronics.



xT Sales eliminates communications silos and delivers real-time information about customers, prospects, tasks, and opportunities for sales professionals – providing visibility into product availability and production schedule.

“xT Sales is the right tool at the right time to help our small to medium-sized businesses grow. We are committed to providing manufacturers and distributors with solutions to help them quickly and efficiently increase sales – particularly as the economy recovers from the pandemic,” said Ned Lilly, xTuple CEO.

Lilly added that the CRM cloud module, which works equally well on mobile devices or computers, is the first of several innovative products to be released in xTuple’s 2022 pipeline.

xT Sales simplifies all pre-sale and customer relationship processes into one modern, intuitive, application, and gives sales teams the tools to sell more – more profitably.

“The xT Sales cloud module is one more way that we can help small to medium-sized companies achieve their true potential. Combined with the robust functionality of xTuple ERP powering the back office, manufacturing, and warehouse operations, xT Sales delivers powerful tools to inside and outside sales forces – and manufacturers’ representatives.”

The seamless integration with the award-winning xTuple ERP system makes xT Sales the most effective company relationship management tool for small businesses. It provides exceptional competitive advantages for sales teams, including 360-degree account information and documents, intuitive task management, quotes, and sales orders, opportunity/deal management, and real-time visibility into inventory and production data for teams on-premises or in the field.

Longtime xTuple customer Cordeck Building Solutions, a leader in the high-quality metal product industry, was an early adopter of xT Sales. “Our business runs on xTuple ERP, and we wanted our sales teams to have full access to their customer information and the tools they need to develop new customers,” said David Angelici, Cordeck sales manager. “Having that access 24/7, in any location has helped our sales team have a record year.”

Lilly noted that “xT Sales empowers manufacturers and distributors to make the right strategic decisions about their products, customers, and teams – getting the most out of their current investments and positioning themselves for future growth.”

About xTuple

xTuple is the top ERP platform for small to mid-sized manufacturers and distributors. xTuple provides streamlined operations and critical insight into sales, accounting, inventory management, manufacturing, and CRM functionality.

Learn more at https://www.xtuple.com/

