Healthcare Triangle Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Dalwani as Chief Revenue Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company") a leading provider of cloud and data transformation platform and solutions for healthcare and life sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjay Dalwani as Chief Revenue Officer.



Sanjay is a digital evangelist helping Health Systems, Hospitals, and Life Sciences-Pharmaceutical companies from "doing digital to being digitally native." Mr. Dalwani will be responsible for HCTI’s revenue growth & go-to-market strategy, sales execution, capability & industry solutions, client relationship value & success. He has helped clients improve EBITDA and deliver on strategic business value through technology transformation.

His areas of work include enterprise and clinical solutions, merger-and-acquisition technology integration, customer & employee experience, accelerating IT transformation via multi-prong strategies including Architecture, Agile-DevOps, Cloud and scaling automation, use of data & AI-ML for business insights & problem-solving, and shared services in business operations.

“Sanjay’s leadership track record and breadth of diverse expertise in rapidly scaling organizations while demonstrating a relentless focus on the needs of the customers will ignite our next stage of growth. I am very excited to have Sanjay join HCTI to continue our global go-to-market transformation,” said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO, Healthcare Triangle Inc.

“Healthcare Triangle is at the forefront of the digital revolution leveraging Cloud and Data – driving innovative and transformational change for healthcare and life sciences organizations. HCTI is renowned for being laser-focused on its clients' needs, developing business solutions and services that help them position their businesses for the future. I am excited to join an incredibly talented group of industry peers and looking forward to partnering our clients in their transformation and innovation journeys while scaling HCTI business in the years to come,” said Mr. Dalwani.

Prior to joining Healthcare Triangle, Mr. Dalwani was an Executive Vice President and P&L leader of the consumer packaged, retail, and distribution (CPRD) business unit for Capgemini USA. Before that, Mr. Dalwani had a long and illustrious career with Infosys, where he held several leadership positions and led industry business units in North America, including the Healthcare & Hospitals, Retail, CPG, and Logistics. Earlier, he held executive positions with Motorola and HCL-HP.

Mr. Dalwani holds an MBA and earned his undergraduate degree in Computer Science. He has also attended the Global Executive Leadership Program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Dalwani will report to Suresh Venkatachari, CEO, and serve on our Executive Team.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, Calif., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations—including hospitals and health systems and health plans—as well as pharma and life sciences organizations, in their efforts to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle enables the rapid adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

