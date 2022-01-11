Airrosti Joins Buoy Health’s Navigation Initiative to Match More People with the Right Health Care

San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) care, is pleased to announce it is joining Buoy Health’s innovative healthcare marketplace to bring high-value MSK care to Buoy’s 2M+ users per month.

With the Buoy Health navigation platform, users can access free AI-driven tools and reliable information to better understand health issues they may be experiencing and, based on their self-reported symptoms, see the right care options within Buoy’s healthcare marketplace. As a member of this marketplace, Airrosti will now be a care option when relevant to a user’s journey.

“Musculoskeletal conditions are a top cost-driver in the healthcare space, and not knowing where to start for care can be confusing and costly for patients,” said Chris Cato, DC, Airrosti chief population health officer. “Our clinical pathways have a proven track record of effectively diagnosing and resolving most acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions, with more than one million patients reporting injury resolution and return to pain-free activity often in an average of about three visits.”

This partnership with Buoy enables users to coordinate care through both Airrosti In-clinic & Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). ARR, the only national telehealth provider for MSK conditions, was designed to replicate Airrosti’s proven in-office patient care model through a virtual platform. The virtual clinic connects patients with an Airrosti provider for a comprehensive MSK exam, diagnosis, and treatment plan for joint or muscle pain that is highly effective and efficient at fixing pain. Recently, a matched cohort study by Commonwealth Health Advisors confirmed ARR patients achieve equivalent outcomes when compared to Airrosti In-clinic patients with a 95% confidence level.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). ARR is the only virtual MSK solution supported by a provider group with more than one million patient outcomes and 17 years of clinical experience. The company's strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available in 47 states including the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, Washington, and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.airrosti.com