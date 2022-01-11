Ahana Responds to Growing Demand for its SaaS for Presto on AWS with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the only SaaS for Presto, today announced the appointment of Andy Sacks as Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to Cofounder and CEO Steven Mih. In this role, Andy will lead Ahana Cloud’s global revenue strategy. With over 20 years of enterprise experience, Andy brings expertise in developing significant direct and indirect routes to market across both pre and post sales organizations.



Ahana Cloud for Presto is a cloud-native managed service for AWS that gives customers complete control, better price-performance, and total visibility of Presto clusters and their connected data sources. “We’ve seen rapidly growing demand for our Presto managed service offering which brings SQL to AWS S3, allowing for interactive, ad hoc analytics on the data lake,” said Mih. “As the next step, we are committed to building a world-class Go-To-Market team with Andy at the helm to run the sales organization. His strong background building enterprise sales organizations, as well as his deep experience in the open source space, makes him the ideal choice.”

“I am excited to join Ahana, the only company that is simplifying open data lake analytics with the easiest SaaS for Presto, enabling data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources,” said Sacks. “I am looking forward to leveraging my experiences to help drive Ahana’s growth through innovative Presto use cases for customers without the complexities of managing cloud deployments.”

Prior to Ahana, Andy spent several years as an Executive Vice President of Sales. Most recently at Alloy Technologies, and prior to that at Imply Data and GridGain Systems, he developed and led each company’s global Sales organization, while posting triple digit growth year over year. At both Imply and GridGain, he created sales organizations from scratch. Prior to GridGain, he spent over six years at Red Hat, where he joined as part of the JBoss acquisition. There he developed and led strategic sales teams while delivering substantial revenue to the company. Prior to Red Hat, he held sales leadership roles at Bluestone Software (acquired by HP), RightWorks (acquired by i2) and Inktomi (acquired by Yahoo! and Verity), where he was instrumental in developing the company’s Partner Sales organization. Andy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from California State University, Sacramento.

Supporting Resources

Download a head shot of Andy Sacks https://ahana.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Andy-Sacks.jpg

Tweet this: @AhanaIO bolsters Go-To-Market team adding Chief Revenue Officer Andy Sacks #CRO #newhire #executiveteam https://bit.ly/3zJCvBL

About Ahana

Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto, offers the only managed service for Presto on AWS with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics. Presto, the open source project created by Facebook and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, and Third Point Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and PrestoDB Slack .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC

978-649-7189

beth@ahana.io