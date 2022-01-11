Conductor Appoints Sherri Moyen as First Female CFO

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor , an innovative enterprise organic marketing technology company, announced today that it has welcomed Sherri Moyen as its new, first-ever female Chief Financial Officer, deepening the company’s already robust leadership bench.



An industry veteran, Moyen will lead Conductor’s finance and legal teams, overseeing the company’s growth and providing strategic direction on financial and regulatory matters. Conductor, coming off of its latest $150 million funding round led by Bregal Sagemount , aims to lean on Moyen’s broad expertise to build a strong financial infrastructure and increase value for stakeholders across the board.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sherri and her deep breadth of knowledge to our leadership team,” said CEO Seth Besmertnik. “Sherri’s proven track record of leading companies through periods of rapid growth—much like what Conductor is experiencing now—reinforces that her contributions will enable us to continue to scale, while investing in our market-leading technology to drive value for our customers.”

Moyen brings more than 20 years of leadership experience—twelve as an executive leader—to her role, having worked at both privately held and publicly listed global technology companies throughout her career. Most recently, Moyen served as CFO at Alvaria, a customer experience and workforce engagement software provider, and led its May sale to Abry Partners. Moyen received her MBA from Nichols College in Massachusetts and holds designations as a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant and Certified Financial Manager.

“After following Conductor’s captivating story for years, I am honored to be a part of it now,” said Moyen. “Conductor’s commitment to innovation has been unparalleled in the industry and I’m excited to use my experience to accelerate the business.”

To learn more about Conductor’s leadership team and marketing solutions or to see other open positions, visit www.conductor.com .

About Conductor

Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing platform, helping businesses accelerate search traffic, digital growth and revenue. Conductor's technology helps marketers create powerful marketing content to drive high quality traffic to their site and track their organic performance. Conductor was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Visa, and Casper. For more information, visit Conductor.com .