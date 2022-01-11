Everi Agrees to Acquire Strategic Assets and Retains Experienced Team from Australia-Based Atlas Gaming

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it has agreed to acquire certain strategic assets, including game development technology and intellectual property of Atlas Gaming Pty Ltd and Atlas Gaming Technologies Pty Ltd (collectively, “Atlas”), an Australia-based developer and provider of proprietary gaming content and products. Everi expects the acquisition to close within the next 60 days. The acquisition of the Atlas assets complements Everi’s existing game development studios and portfolio of games while providing a pathway for future expansion into new international markets. In conjunction with the acquisition of these assets, Atlas development and engineering team members will join Everi. Everi will fund the acquisition from existing cash on hand.



Dean Ehrlich, Everi’s Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader, said, “We are excited to welcome members of the talented and experienced Atlas team to Everi. We look forward to Atlas’ game developers and engineers bringing a global perspective that will help us execute a more robust product roadmap and support our growth strategy of delivering best-in-class content. This transaction strengthens Everi’s development capabilities and will further bolster the future expansion and differentiation of our gaming products. We expect to leverage the Atlas development team and purchased assets to provide more original content for our current customer base while creating an opportunity to further penetrate the markets Atlas has historically served, including Australia.”

About Everi

Everi’s mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. With a focus on player engagement and helping casino customers operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also a preeminent and comprehensive provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

