Infinidat Awards Channel Partners for Outstanding Performance

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the winners of its 2021 Channel Partner Awards worldwide. The award recipients have demonstrated the ability to increase engagement and drive powerful business value from Infinidat’s portfolio of industry acclaimed solutions.



Taking advantage of Infinidat’s high value rewards for new customer acquisition, low-friction sales process, and rich competitive refresh incentives, the award winners have shown significant growth with Infinidat and see the company’s commitment to the channel. This annual recognition of solution providers underscores the importance of the channel, which delivers approximately 90% of Infinidat’s revenue across 500+ partners.

“These Channel Partner Awards provide strong recognition for our partners across the globe,” said Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat. “We not only deliver unmatched business and technical value to our customers, but with our partner community an extensive set of ‘white glove’ support and services. The channel is essential to how we go to market and is a critical part of Infinidat’s differentiation.”

The following is the list of categories and award winners:

Partner of the Year

Awarded to the partners that went above and beyond to help our shared customers succeed

Americas Winner : Mainline Information Systems, Inc.

: Mainline Information Systems, Inc. EMEA Winner : I.A.N. s.r.l.

: I.A.N. s.r.l. APJ Winner: SCSK Corporation



The High Velocity Award

Awarded to the partner who achieved the highest percentage increase in partner-led account executives

Winner: Mark III Systems



The High Flyer

Awarded to the partner that has closed the greatest number of deals and achieved the highest revenue

Winner: Dynamix Group, Inc.



The Ultimate Contributor

Awarded to the partner that has showed consistent time investment with Infinidat

Winner: OneNeck IT Solutions



The Cloud Buster Award

Awarded to the partner that has helped more MSPs leverage Infinidat platforms in the cloud

Winner: SnowCap Technologies



Distributor of the Year

Awarded to the distributors that went above and beyond to help our shared customers succeed

EMEA Winner : Pinnacle Micro (Pty) Ltd.

: Pinnacle Micro (Pty) Ltd. APJ Winner: Networld Corporation

Marketing Partner of the Year

Awarded to the partner that has invested the most time with Infinidat go-to-market initiatives

Winner: ASBISc Enterprises Plc



“Being awarded the Infinidat Partner of the Year honor reflects Mainline’s commitment to exceed customer expectations and maximize every aspect of our partnership,” said Bob Elliott, VP of Storage Sales for Mainline Information Systems. “The combination of Mainline’s industry acclaimed enterprise storage solutions and support services provide the business value and differentiated capabilities that deliver Mainline and our customers a winning formula. We’re on the forefront of a shift in the enterprise market with a trusted, enterprise AI-based software-defined storage provider.”

“We appreciate the recognition as Partner of the Year in EMEA, especially after having such a great year in partnership with Infinidat,” said Federica Neri, Managing Director at I.A.N. s.r.l. “Infinidat goes above and beyond to invest in our relationship, not only because they are so channel-focused, but also because they strengthen our ability to gain new business at an accelerated pace. We have benefitted from Infinidat’s expanded channel partner program, allowing us to do what we do well to solve customers’ problems.”

“We are very honored to be named Infinidat Partner of the Year - APJ. We have been able to successfully work together to maximize our differentiation in a competitive space, thanks to InfiniBox petabyte-scale performance capability. SCSK will continue to work with Infinidat to drive digital transformation for our customers,” said Kazuo Kobayashi, General Manager, Enterprise Dept. III at SCSK Corporation.

Infinidat has invested heavily in building up its channel partner program to a 5-star rating, increasing partner revenue, margins, co-op/marketing development funding (MDF), and joint events. Recently, Infinidat rolled out its competitive refresh and new customer-partner incentive programs. Infinidat is dedicated to help partners grow their business, receive the best training available, and have access to an increasing number of experienced partner account managers, who form a best-in-class team of champions and advocates for solution providers.

For more information about the Infinidat Channel Partner Program, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

About Infinidat

