Specialty Cleaners in U.S Market Is Expected To Reach $408.9 Million By 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. specialty cleaners market generated $229.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $408.9 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the number of households in the U.S., high market penetration of specialty cleaners, and rapid emergence of modern retail drive the growth of the US Specialty Cleaners market. However, specialty cleaners are harmful for the environment, which in turn, restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, rise in sales through online retails presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the growth of the US Specialty Cleaners market.

The pandemic led to the implementation of global lockdown, which resulted in hampered manufacturing facilities, especially during the initial phase. It disrupted the supply chain and caused shortage of labor too.

On the other hand, the pandemic has made people more conscious regarding sanitization and regular cleaning to prevent the disease. This has given way to an increased demand for specialty cleaning products in the U.S. market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the US Specialty Cleaners market based on product type, and distribution channel.

Based on producttype, the specialty floor products segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the specialty furniture products segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the online channelssegment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the US Specialty Cleaners market analyzed in the research include Life Products, LLC., ZEP, Inc., Weiman Products, LLC., BDSTONEWORKS, Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson & Son, Grove Collaborative, Inc., Unilever, The Clorox Company, and Reckitt Benckiser Group.

