Komprise Doubles Sales in 2021 as Unstructured Data Management Becomes an Enterprise IT Priority

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven data management and mobility, today announced robust growth for 2021 over 2020, with more than a doubling of its revenues and the amount of data under management. The past few years have seen explosive growth in data worldwide, leading to enterprise pains and opportunities alike, spanning: dramatic increases in storage costs, enterprise priorities for cost-optimized cloud migration and accelerated AI adoption plans as cloud-based AI and ML services mature.



Amid these trends, Komprise has seen rampant market uptake of its value proposition for unstructured data management, enabling massive data storage savings while facilitating faster, more automated analytics projects in the cloud.

Customer Growth

Komprise revenues, which are subscriptions, grew by 115% year-over-year.

New customer acquisition grew by 200% over the year before, particularly in life sciences, media and entertainment, and the public sector.

Customers spent more on expansions than on their initial purchase, indicating increased adoption and satisfaction.

Komprise had more than 400 graduates from the Komprise Technical Professional training program in 2021, up 80% from the previous year. Customers accounted for roughly half of the attendees.

Intelligent Data Management Platform Innovation

In October, Komprise announced Deep Analytics Actions , which delivers a systematic way to find specific data sets across hybrid cloud storage silos and move it to secondary storage and/or rapidly feed cloud analytics tools and services.

, which delivers a systematic way to find specific data sets across hybrid cloud storage silos and move it to secondary storage and/or rapidly feed cloud analytics tools and services. Komprise was awarded a patent for asynchronous restoration of files from delayed recall storage such as AWS Glacier, building on the prior patent for Transparent Move Technology (patented in 2019).

In June, Komprise announced new capabilities for global data management with multisite controls , giving IT directors a single consolidated view across multiple Komprise-managed sites while enabling local execution to meet site-specific policies and needs.

Expanded Alliances and Industry Recognition

“Komprise sits in the sweet spot by enabling IT to save 70 percent or more on storage and backup costs through its analytics-first approach, while also extending the value of data through flexible search, tag and transparent movement to cloud-based data lakes, warehouses and AI/ML tools,” says Kumar Goswami, CEO and Co-founder of Komprise. “Our global file index brings visibility across all storage so that enterprise IT teams can make the best decisions on where data should live as needs change.”

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes and analytics tools. www.komprise.com.

