Kiteworks Acquires Email Encryption Leader totemo

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiteworks, which governs and protects sensitive digital content moving within, into, and out of global enterprises, announced today its acquisition of totemo, the leading email encryption gateway provider used by hundreds of the largest multinational enterprises in the German, Austrian, and Swiss markets.



Kiteworks empowers organizations to manage risk and ensure compliance effectively and efficiently of every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform accomplishes this by unifying, tracking, controlling, and securing all sensitive digital content communications sent through the platform via email, file share, managed file transfer, web forms, and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The totemo acquisition extends coverage of the email capability of the Kiteworks platform from user or plug-in activation within the platform into the mail client natively. This provides automatic coverage of all sensitive digital content sent and received via email. Additionally, as totemo’s technology is integrated into the Kiteworks platform in coming months, email content metadata on users, apps, devices, networks, protocols, and files will be centrally ingested and normalized. This unified intelligence will enable organizations to implement centralized and comprehensive tracking and controls to greatly reduce the risk of exposure of private information and more effectively meet regulatory compliance requirements. Enterprises that leverage this integrated intelligence will expand and improve their overall cyber-defense strategy—expanding privacy protection and compliance beyond data center, cloud, and wide-area network (WAN) perimeters into third-party sensitive content communications.

“Our acquisition of totemo automates and extends our platform's email encryption with S/MIME, OpenPGP, and TLS standards,” said Jonathan Yaron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kiteworks. “And the integration of the metadata from totemo’s technology into the Kiteworks platform further enhances the visibility of senior management around the tracking and control of digital content as it moves into and out of the corporate network via email—all without jeopardizing the privacy of the content itself. This acquisition makes Kiteworks the premier global leader for real-time security, tracking, and control of sensitive content communications that enterprises need for compliance and risk management.”

The acquisition comes at a critical time when sensitive information like personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and intellectual property (IP) are targeted more than ever before by criminal syndicates and nation-states for ransom, fraud, competitive advantage, and other nefarious purposes. Organizations must do more to protect their sensitive information, and this transaction gives them the tools they need—ensuring that all email communications are secure, tracked, and controlled.

