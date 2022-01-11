Konsolidator announces new strategy and outlook for 2022-2024 - Inside Information

Company announcement 2-2022

Søborg, January 11, 2022

Konsolidator announces new strategy and outlook for 2022-2024

Konsolidator announces a new strategy, Unfolding the potential, for the period 2022-2024. Focusing on a more efficient customer acquisition approach, Konsolidator introduced a new pricing model by January 1, 2022 including Free-onboarding and will introduce, Self-onboarding and Free trials during 2022. The new strategy is anchored in a prioritized focus on improving profitability by a tighter cost focus, which impacts the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. Konsolidator expects an ARR between DKK 37-55m by the end of 2024, corresponding to an annual growth of 40-60%, which is an adjustment from previously announced 57m by the end of 2023.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

