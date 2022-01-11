ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 10 January 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1083.9p

- including income, 1086.0p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1072.6p

- including income, 1074.7p

Notes