Ambiq Named Winner in 2022 BIG Innovation Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Ambiq® was named a winner in its BIG Innovation Awards program. Ambiq is an industry-recognized technology leader in ultra-low power processor solutions for enabling intelligence at the IoT endpoints.



Ambiq's proprietary Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform redefines energy efficiency and ultra-low power, making it possible to enable artificial intelligence (AI) everywhere by reducing the total power consumption of the device. As a result, battery-powered products can be always-on for much longer operations and lifespan, making devices such as wearables, remote controls, and specialty sensors for preventive maintenance, all the more powerful in providing actionable insights.

"For over a decade, Ambiq has consistently delivered record-low-power technology platforms and processor solutions for IoT," said Fumihide Esaka, Chairman and CEO of Ambiq. "We are honored that our SPOT™ platform is recognized for its contribution to the industry and the world."

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Ambiq, as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Ambiq

Ambiq was founded in 2010 with the singular mission to put intelligence everywhere by creating the most energy-efficient technology platforms and solutions for battery-powered IoT endpoint devices. Ambiq's patented SPOT™ platform is proven to significantly reduce devices' overall power consumption without compromising their battery life or performance. As a result, the company has helped many leading global manufactures develop products that can operate for days – sometimes years – either by battery or energy harvesting. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. For more information, visit www.bintelligence.com.

