NorthStar Moving Wins Trademark Infringement Case Against Florida Moving Company

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, today announced that it has won its trademark infringement lawsuit against King David Van Lines and its operators. A federal judge awarded NorthStar Moving $13 million against Ohad Guzi personally after finding that Mr. Guzi willfully infringed NorthStar Moving’s trademark by deceiving consumers into believing they were hiring NorthStar Moving.

Florida-based King David Van Lines, led by Mr. Guzi, conducted business under the name Northstar Movers and the domain name northstarmovers.com. In a bench trial, the U.S. District Court Southern District, Florida Fort Lauderdale Division, found that he did so to mislead customers and convince them they were hiring NorthStar Moving Company. The judge ruled Mr. Guzi was liable for trademark infringement, unfair competition and violated the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protect Act. The judge added on $100,000, the maximum allowed, for the cybersquatting violation. In addition, Mr. Guzi was ordered to pay NorthStar Moving’s attorney fees.

"NorthStar Moving is pleased that it will no longer have to worry about its customers being deceived, scammed and financially harmed by Mr. Guzi," said NorthStar Moving attorney Deborah A. Gubernick of Snell & Wilmer LLP. "Justice was served and hopefully the message to Mr. Guzi and other infringers is clear. You can't engage in blatant and willful infringement and think the court won't notice; an individual responsible for infringement can't use a corporate entity as its scapegoat to avoid liability."

NorthStar Moving’s Florida trial counsel Joseph W. Bain of Shutts & Bowen LLP added, “This case is significant because the individual found to be the ‘conscious moving force’ behind the infringing activity of a company is liable for the company’s infringing profits.”

“Wrongdoers sometimes disguise themselves as real and reputable companies to lure in the public. They use a company's good name and valuable reputation to attract customers but then subject their victims to horrific service and countless nightmares,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “We discovered the infringement when Mr. Guzi’s victims contacted us with complaints, believing we were the moving company they hired. The horrible tales these victims told us, made us heartsick. We couldn’t stand by while innocent people were being ripped off. We knew we needed to take action and to invest the time and the money to hold this infringer responsible and send a message to others. Make no mistake, our name has, and always will, stand for stellar service, community involvement and kindness.”

When choosing a moving company, reputation and experience are crucial. To uncover if a moving company is a legitimate moving company with extensive experience, ask these key questions. Asking critical questions not only uncovers a wealth of knowledge about the company and helps prepare you for moving day, but a little extra research can save you from being a fake moving company’s victim.

NorthStar Moving was represented by Deborah A. Gubernick of Snell & Wilmer LLP, as well as Joseph W. Bain and Jodi-Ann Tillman of Shutts & Bowen LLP.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.