DEFY Announces Distribution Agreement With Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits for Its CBD Beverage Portfolio

DEFY , a black-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned performance wellness brand and industry leader in CBD innovation, today announced its distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits , the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, for DEFY's CBD beverage portfolio.



The ground-breaking agreement pairs two major innovators in the beverage industry; DEFY’s performance CBD industry expertise and Southern Glazer’s established national distribution network will combine to bring CBD beverages to retailers and consumers across the country.

“You’re only as strong as your team,” said Co-Founder of DEFY and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, “and joining forces with a powerhouse like Southern Glazer’s takes DEFY to the next level. I am excited to expand into their network and reach all those people who can benefit from DEFY!”

“This agreement emphasizes Southern Glazer’s forward thinking CBD initiatives,” said DEFY CEO Megan Bushell. “We are proud to be partnering with such an industry giant as we spread the word about the advantages of CBD together.”

Recover +CBD performance drinks are designed to help you DEFY your limitations™. Utilizing patented technology to achieve optimal absorption and increased bioavailability. DEFY's recovery-enhancing performance spectrum hemp extract is exclusively sourced from crops grown using organic practices on licensed U.S. farms, traceable seed to sale, and always full-panel tested by accredited third-party labs. DEFY Recover is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and made with natural flavors and sweeteners.

About DEFY

DEFY is a Black-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned performance wellness company focused on helping athletes and active consumers reach their full potential with its DEFY Performance System: BOOST, HYDRATE, and RECOVER. Founded in 2019, DEFY became the world's first mainstream research-backed CBD brand built specifically for athletes to aid in training and recovery. Since then, DEFY has expanded its offerings to include non-CBD performance beverages and has partnered with local and national non-profit organizations to donate a portion of its proceeds from every sale to underserved and minority communities.

From your early morning energy boost, to the hydration you need to get through your afternoon, to the rapid recovery tools that can help you prepare for tomorrow, DEFY offers products designed to support your whole day. Learn more at drinkdefy.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @DEFY.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com . Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

